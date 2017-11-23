Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,257
Captured Prey Black Friday Sale
Friend site and sponsor Capture Prey*has just shared their Black Friday Sale bulletin for us. Don’t miss the opportunity to grab some great figures for a great price. You can check the list below and you can then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards. * It’s that time of year again, fellow fans, and we’re pleased to be bringing you another round of specials for four days! Join us for the following specials each day! Deals will go live each morning at midnight for that day’s specials, and additional items will be on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Captured Prey Black Friday Sale appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



