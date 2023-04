Today, 06:52 PM #1 BruticusMax Bruticus Maximus Forever! Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 1,952 Assorted goods for sale, all welcome! From a pet & smoke free home, these figures are up for grabs and ready for a new home!



Condition and status outlined beside each corresponding item. There are no boxes or instructions included for loose/complete items.



Transformers Beast Wars:

2021 Reissue Megatron (Complete) - $60



Transformers Kingdom:

Arcee (Sealed) - $45

Arcee (Loose - Complete) - $30

Tigatron (MISB) - $50



Transformers Legacy:

Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures - Skywasp (Complete with extra head) - $30

Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures - Scorponok (Complete with extra head) - $30

Pointblank & Peacemaker (Complete) - $35

Core Class G2 Megatron (Sealed) - $15

Core Class Hotrod (Sealed) - $15

Core Class Iguanus (Sealed) - $15

Core Class Skywarp (Sealed) - $15



Transformers Reveal the Sheild:

Wreckgar (Intact but damaged to left bike handlebar) - $10



Transformers Power Core Combiners:

Smolder (No Minicon) - $5



Transformers Prime:

Beast Hunters Deluxe Lazerback (Complete) - $15



Transformers Generations:

Takara Tomy UN19 Autobot Wheeljack - $45

Battle Clash & Roadtrap (Battletrap combiner) - $50

Thrilling 30 Springer (Complete with Toyhax labels applied) - $45

IDW Skids (No Accessories) - $10

Nightbeat (No Accessories) - $10

Thrilling 30 Orion Pax (No Accessories) - $10



Transfortmers Movie 2007:

Allspark Power Voyager Evac (Complete) - $25

Swindle (Complete) - $10

Allspark Power Deluxe Overcast (No Missiles) - $5



Transformers Revenge of the Fallen:

Deadend (Complete) - $25

Deluxe Ravage (Complete) - $5

Fast Action Battlers Optimus Prime (Complete) - $5



Transformers Dark of the Moon:

Voyager Shockwave (Complete) - $20

Comettor - $20 (Complete)

Sidearm Sideswipe (No Accessories) - $5

Voyager Fireburst Optimus Prime (No Accessories) - $5

Deluxe Topspin (No Accessories) - $5

Deluxe Starscream (No Accessories) - $5

Voyager Shockwave (No Accessories) - $5



Transformers The Last Knight:

Premier Edition Deluxe Crosshairs (Complete) - $30



Transformers Classics:

Voyager Blaster (No Accessories) - $5



Transformers Beast Machines:

Mirage (Complete) - $15



Transformers Cyberverse:

Deluxe Bumblebee (No stinger effect or build a figure part, otherwise complete with all accessories) - $20



Marvel Legends:

Antman and The Wasp X-Con Louis & Ghost 2 pack (Sealed) - $35





Shipping available at buyer's expense, quotes provisioned upon request and local pick-ups encouraged at a mutually convenient location.



Thank you for stopping by, reasonable offers welcome.

Feedback:

http://cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=22527



__________________Feedback:

Tags generations, kingdom, movie, transformers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge