All-Female Combiner ?Orthia? Combined Pics
Well, it took awhile, but we finally have our first look at what this team looks like in their intended combined form! Last year, we saw the release of Voyager Elita-1, along with Deluxes Nova-star and Moonracer, in the Power of the Primes Generations line. After the line concluded, fans were left wondering what happened to the other two limb components? Thanks to the Amazon exclusive release of Greenlight and the upcoming Generations Select release of Lancer, we finally get to see the combined mode of all five female Autobots – Orthia! These images come courtesy of the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/1402386356676917/permalink/2336910509891159/">Gen » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.