Updated Synopses For Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4


TV Passport has edited their*Transformers: Cyberverse page to include updated episode descriptions from the upcoming 4th “season” of the series. Season 4 consists of two TV movies titled ‘The Immobilizer‘ and ‘The Perfect Decepticon‘. S4 is set to hit screens via Netflix on November 21st, 2021. According to a brochure TFW2005 received, this will be the final season of the series. Due to their spoilerific nature, you can check out the updated episode descriptions, after the jump. The Immobilizer Spoiler: *When the entire planet of Cybertron becomes frozen in time, its up to Grimlock and his new Dinobot friends &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Updated Synopses For Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



