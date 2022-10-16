Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,076

Thanks to 2005 Boards member OCProwl*we can confirm that the Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/M. Bison has been found at US Retail. This Target exclusive 2-pack is a re-release of the toys which were available originally in Japan while back in 2018. It was found at a Target in*Costa Mesa, California with a price tag of $112.99. We are yet to see the second 2-pack with Chun Li/Arcee & Ken/Hot Rod, but you can still pre-order both sets via Target website. Happy hunting!



Thanks to 2005 Boards member OCProwl*we can confirm that the Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/M. Bison has been found at US Retail. This Target exclusive 2-pack is a re-release of the toys which were available originally in Japan while back in 2018. It was found at a Target in*Costa Mesa, California with a price tag of $112.99. We are yet to see the second 2-pack with Chun Li/Arcee & Ken/Hot Rod, but you can still pre-order both sets via Target website. Happy hunting!

