Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,076
Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/


Thanks to 2005 Boards member OCProwl*we can confirm that the Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/M. Bison has been found at US Retail. This Target exclusive 2-pack is a re-release of the toys which were available originally in Japan while back in 2018. It was found at a Target in*Costa Mesa, California with a price tag of $112.99. We are yet to see the second 2-pack with Chun Li/Arcee &#038; Ken/Hot Rod, but you can still pre-order both sets via Target website. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/M. Bison Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:31 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,434
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megat
That's a crazy price for inferior molds, regardless of the paint.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.