Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a set of in-hand images the Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Soundwave. Legacy Soundwave is a re-release of the Siege Soundwave mold but without the battle damage paint apps. This new “clean” Soundwave looks almost identical to the original Siege mold but showing a slightly darker gray and blue plastic and a more clear and shiny yellow plastic piece for his light piping effect. We have good comparison shots of the Legacy and Siege releases side by side. It’s good to notice that he doesn’t come with any cassette-bot partner as it was with » Continue Reading.