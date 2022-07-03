Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,524
Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 2 Soundwave In-Hand Images


Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a set of in-hand images the Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Soundwave. Legacy Soundwave is a re-release of the Siege Soundwave mold but without the battle damage paint apps. This new “clean” Soundwave looks almost identical to the original Siege mold but showing a slightly darker gray and blue plastic and a more clear and shiny yellow plastic piece for his light piping effect. We have good comparison shots of the Legacy and Siege releases side by side. It’s good to notice that he doesn’t come with any cassette-bot partner as it was with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 2 Soundwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 12:44 AM   #2
timcrook
Masterpiece
timcrook's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,084
Re: Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 2 Soundwave In-Hand Images
I'd this the same mold as the Netflix Soundwave?
Enemy list: Jacob.
Old Today, 12:55 AM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,336
Re: Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 2 Soundwave In-Hand Images
Nope, it’s “clean” Siege Soundwave, just like Legacy Galvatron is “clean” Kingdom Galvatron

It’s still the “cybertronian” spaceship BS altmode
