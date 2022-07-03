Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,524

Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 2 Soundwave In-Hand Images



Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a set of in-hand images the Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Soundwave. Legacy Soundwave is a re-release of the Siege Soundwave mold but without the battle damage paint apps. This new “clean” Soundwave looks almost identical to the original Siege mold but showing a slightly darker gray and blue plastic and a more clear and shiny yellow plastic piece for his light piping effect. We have good comparison shots of the Legacy and Siege releases side by side. It’s good to notice that he doesn’t come with any cassette-bot partner as it was with



The post







More... Via Chefatron on YouTube we have a set of in-hand images the Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Soundwave. Legacy Soundwave is a re-release of the Siege Soundwave mold but without the battle damage paint apps. This new “clean” Soundwave looks almost identical to the original Siege mold but showing a slightly darker gray and blue plastic and a more clear and shiny yellow plastic piece for his light piping effect. We have good comparison shots of the Legacy and Siege releases side by side. It’s good to notice that he doesn’t come with any cassette-bot partner as it was with » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Legacy Voyager Wave 2 Soundwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________