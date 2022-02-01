First time actually posting a sales thread here. The ever-increasing amount of Transformer space taken up by our resident chaos goblins in turn means an ever-increasing list of things for sale. A lot more to come (if there?s something in particular you?re looking for, feel free to ask; most of the collection is official product with some older stuff from the earlier 3P days).
Unless stated, figures are complete without instructions or box. Most TFCC stuff does not currently have bio cards handy (except where indicated) - but I do have them and can get them to you when found.
Have based most prices on eBay sold listings if available/pricing on this site/some from Transformerland.com, but will negotiate within reason on many. Local pickup in Calgary or willing to ship at buyer?s expense. EMT preferred (or cash for local pickups).
Photos are available here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/195978...7720300264585/
Masterpiece
MPM-7 Bumblebee (VW), complete, no box/instructions: $50
CHUG/Legends
Generations Scourge (2010) x 3: $10 each
United Scourge - $20
25th Anniversary/Generations Cyclonus w/ Nightstick - $10
Henkei Cyclonus - $20
Henkei Astrotrain - $20
GDO Wheelie - $15
GDO Swerve - $15
GDO G2 Megatron w/ Reprolabels - $20
T30 Blitzwing - $15
Combiner Wars Starscream - $20
Combiner Wars Skywarp - $20
Combiner Wars Thundercracker - $20
(Take all 3 Seekers for $55)
Fansproject
ROTF Superion Upgrade kit w/ ROTF Superion (does not have the stock weapons/hands/feet for individual limbs) - $50
Intimidator - $150 - includes collector cards
Columpio (Sludge) - $40
Thundershred (Shrapnel) - $25 - includes collector card
Stormbomb (Bombshell) - $25 - includes collector card
Backfiery (Kickback) -$25 - includes collector card
Blockade (Chop Shop) - $25
Teardown (Barrage) - $25
Plunder (Ransack) - $25
(Trio collector card available for the Deluxe Insecticons as well)
Take all for $130 or either set of Insecticons for $65
Sigma-L (Mindwipe) - $30
Defender w/ Reprolabels - $20
Alternity
- $25 each
Convoy (Nissan GT-R, Vibrant Red)
Megatron (Nissan 370Z, Diamond Black & Premium LeMans Blue versions)
Starscream (Mitsuoka Orochi, White Pearl)
Skywarp (Mitsuoka Orochi, Witch Purple Pearl)
Revoltech
Megatron (no extra fists) - $15
Hot Rod (includes pistols and display stand, no additional fists/head) - $15
TFCC/Botcon
Subscription Service:
Thunder Mayhem: $1000. Includes cards and instructions. Price is based on some recent sold individuals/sets here, individual figure sales ranges on Transformerland, as well as past eBay sold listings (unfortunately, nothing in the current date range to link, but last time were around $1300 for the set). At this time would prefer to sell as a set, willing to negotiate. Will consider splitting up depending on interest.
Bludgeon: $230
Limbs: Windsweeper, Grabuge (Ruckus), Needlenose w/ Sunbeam & Zputty, Spinister w/ Shrute & Singe: $200 each
Slipstream (TFP) - $100
Scourge (RID/G2 Prime) - $75
Jackpot (TFA) - $50
Breakdown - $30
Chromedome & Stylor - $100
Barricade & Frenzy - $60
Fisitron - $50
Thrustinator - $50
Impactor (with card): $150
Exclusives:
Botcon 2012 Gigatron (Overlord): $100, no card or instructions.
Punch/Counterpunch - $50
Movie
DOTM Sideswipe - $5
DOTM Laserbeak - $5