Yesterday, 11:44 PM #1 Rietzey Awesomer Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 261 Rietzey?s Sales Thread



Unless stated, figures are complete without instructions or box. Most TFCC stuff does not currently have bio cards handy (except where indicated) - but I do have them and can get them to you when found.

Have based most prices on eBay sold listings if available/pricing on this site/some from Transformerland.com, but will negotiate within reason on many. Local pickup in Calgary or willing to ship at buyer?s expense. EMT preferred (or cash for local pickups).



Photos are available here:



Masterpiece

MPM-7 Bumblebee (VW), complete, no box/instructions: $50



CHUG/Legends

Generations Scourge (2010) x 3: $10 each

United Scourge - $20

25th Anniversary/Generations Cyclonus w/ Nightstick - $10

Henkei Cyclonus - $20

Henkei Astrotrain - $20

GDO Wheelie - $15

GDO Swerve - $15

GDO G2 Megatron w/ Reprolabels - $20

T30 Blitzwing - $15

Combiner Wars Starscream - $20

Combiner Wars Skywarp - $20

Combiner Wars Thundercracker - $20

(Take all 3 Seekers for $55)



Fansproject

ROTF Superion Upgrade kit w/ ROTF Superion (does not have the stock weapons/hands/feet for individual limbs) - $50

Intimidator - $150 - includes collector cards

Columpio (Sludge) - $40

Thundershred (Shrapnel) - $25 - includes collector card

Stormbomb (Bombshell) - $25 - includes collector card

Backfiery (Kickback) -$25 - includes collector card

Blockade (Chop Shop) - $25

Teardown (Barrage) - $25

Plunder (Ransack) - $25

(Trio collector card available for the Deluxe Insecticons as well)

Take all for $130 or either set of Insecticons for $65

Sigma-L (Mindwipe) - $30

Defender w/ Reprolabels - $20



Alternity - $25 each

Convoy (Nissan GT-R, Vibrant Red)

Megatron (Nissan 370Z, Diamond Black & Premium LeMans Blue versions)

Starscream (Mitsuoka Orochi, White Pearl)

Skywarp (Mitsuoka Orochi, Witch Purple Pearl)



Revoltech

Megatron (no extra fists) - $15

Hot Rod (includes pistols and display stand, no additional fists/head) - $15



TFCC/Botcon



Subscription Service:

Thunder Mayhem: $1000. Includes cards and instructions. Price is based on some recent sold individuals/sets here, individual figure sales ranges on Transformerland, as well as past eBay sold listings (unfortunately, nothing in the current date range to link, but last time were around $1300 for the set). At this time would prefer to sell as a set, willing to negotiate. Will consider splitting up depending on interest.

Bludgeon: $230

Limbs: Windsweeper, Grabuge (Ruckus), Needlenose w/ Sunbeam & Zputty, Spinister w/ Shrute & Singe: $200 each

Slipstream (TFP) - $100

Scourge (RID/G2 Prime) - $75

Jackpot (TFA) - $50

Breakdown - $30

Chromedome & Stylor - $100

Barricade & Frenzy - $60

Fisitron - $50

Thrustinator - $50

Impactor (with card): $150



Exclusives:

Botcon 2012 Gigatron (Overlord): $100, no card or instructions.

Punch/Counterpunch - $50



Movie

DOTM Sideswipe - $5

Today, 12:51 AM #2 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,336 Re: Rietzey?s Sales Thread PM'd so damn fast

