(Singapore based) has revealed what seems to be our first look at a new*Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48+ Black Lio Convoy. We suggest to take this with a grain of salt until we get a more reliable or official confirmation. We only have a small image which shows a new MP-48 Lio Convoy redeco in color inspired by the Toys”R”Us Japan exclusive Black Lio Convoy
from 1998. Would you be interested in an evil Black Lio Convoy for your Masterpiece collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
