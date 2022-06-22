Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Symbiote Studios Transformers Hound and Shockwave Plushes Revealed


Now available for purchase from Symbiote Studios, for $29.99 each, are the last five officially licensed Transformers plushes revealed by TFW2005 member Protoman: Wheeljack, Thundercracker, Skywarp, Hound and Shockwave. Sound off on the 2005 boards about these latest additions to your collection! WHEELJACK Function: Mechanical Engineer It?s hard to say what Wheeljack has blown up more often: his Decepticon targets or his own lab. The Autobot mechanical engineer’s inventions are as brilliant as they are unpredictable. The weapons and gear the resourceful Autobot mechanical engineer creates are unrivaled for their inventiveness, and he’s known to create improvisational feats &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Symbiote Studios Transformers Hound and Shockwave Plushes Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



