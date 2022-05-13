Via the Hasbro Pulse
website, we now have a new update for the HasLab Victory Saber project, that being an actual video review type production for the figure’s prototype: Join Transformers HasLab Product Designer, Evan, as he takes you through an in-depth look of Victory Saber! On this first engineering sample, you get to see what is perfect, as well as what needs some tweaking before we get our next sample. This is a peek behind the curtain like you?ve never seen! Check it out and let us know your thoughts on the boards!
