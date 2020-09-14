Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,421
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Ramondelli Issue #1 Scorpi


Artist Livio Ramondelli's retailer exclusive variant cover for Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1, featuring Marty and Gigawatt facing off with Megatron, is now available for pre-sale from Scorpion Comics. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Hugh Rookwood (Cover Artist), Diego Galindo (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Check out the artwork after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this incoming series! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Ramondelli Issue #1 Scorpion Comics Exclusive Variant Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
