Artist Livio Ramondelli‘s retailer exclusive variant cover for Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1, featuring Marty and Gigawatt facing off with Megatron, is now available for pre-sale
from Scorpion Comics. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Hugh Rookwood (Cover Artist), Diego Galindo
(Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli
(Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Check out the artwork after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this incoming series! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Ramondelli Issue #1 Scorpion Comics Exclusive Variant Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca