Our April solicitations coverage is updated by the first of two PREVIEWSworld Beast Wars reveals: Behold! My RI cover for @IDWPublishing
Beast Wars #15!! The issue features @erikburnham
writing, art by @CWingsyun
, and @elliewrightart
on colours! Available April 27th! Share your thoughts about this James Marsh
cover artwork in discussion on the 2005 boards! The Children of the Vok make their presence known, causing the Predacons and the Maximals to put aside their differences and team up. But that is easier said than done. Will Optimus Primal and Megatron bury their feud once and for » Continue Reading.
