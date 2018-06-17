transformers for sale

3rd party

ft koot aka kup130 misb

ft rogue aka arcee 130 misb

ft Apache aka springer 180 misb

ft dinobots all 5 mib 1200

ft galvatron 200 misb

badcube wardog aka warpath 150

maketoys utopia mib,never transformed 400

maketoys hound 120 misb

toyworld clear devastator misb 500

dx9 sixshot mib 150

fanshobby 160 each

warbotron computron set misb 300

warbotron bruticus loose 200

unique toys Odin complete with box 450

mastermind predaking complete with box 500



ko masterpiece



ko mp 18 smokescreen 40

ko mp 20 wheeljack 40

ko mp 27 ironhide 50

ko mp 30 ratchet 50

ko mp 28 hot rod 40

ko mp33 inferno 70

ko mp35 grapple 70

ko mp36 megatron 100

it mp megatron die cast130

ko mp optimus prime clear version with trailer 150

ko mp10A bape with trailer 150

ko mp10eva with trailer 150



United warrior

superion mib with pe add on

bruticus mib with pe add on

menasor mib with pe add on

defensor mib with pe add on

devastator mib

computeon misb

lynxmaster misb

ruination misb

sell as set 1500



have way too many to sell,let me know if u need anything

