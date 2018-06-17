Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
jacobjiao
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: BC
transformers for sale
3rd party
ft koot aka kup130 misb
ft rogue aka arcee 130 misb
ft Apache aka springer 180 misb
ft dinobots all 5 mib 1200
ft galvatron 200 misb
badcube wardog aka warpath 150
maketoys utopia mib,never transformed 400
maketoys hound 120 misb
toyworld clear devastator misb 500
dx9 sixshot mib 150
fanshobby 160 each
warbotron computron set misb 300
warbotron bruticus loose 200
unique toys Odin complete with box 450
mastermind predaking complete with box 500

ko masterpiece

ko mp 18 smokescreen 40
ko mp 20 wheeljack 40
ko mp 27 ironhide 50
ko mp 30 ratchet 50
ko mp 28 hot rod 40
ko mp33 inferno 70
ko mp35 grapple 70
ko mp36 megatron 100
it mp megatron die cast130
ko mp optimus prime clear version with trailer 150
ko mp10A bape with trailer 150
ko mp10eva with trailer 150

United warrior
superion mib with pe add on
bruticus mib with pe add on
menasor mib with pe add on
defensor mib with pe add on
devastator mib
computeon misb
lynxmaster misb
ruination misb
sell as set 1500

have way too many to sell,let me know if u need anything
Last edited by jacobjiao; Today at 05:00 AM.
jacobjiao
Re: transformers for sale
shipping is extra
