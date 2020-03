Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series Roadbuster New Stock Images

Via Hobby Dengeki web *we can share for you new stock images of*Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series Roadbuster. SS-50 Studio Series Roadbuster (Takara Tomy use a differente numeration compared to Hasbro) will be released in Japan in late May, 2020 and it will retail 2800 Yen or $25.94 approximately. Check out the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards.The post Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series Roadbuster New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM