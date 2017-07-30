|
Boulder Media Opens Up A Theatrical Film Division ? Transformers Movie To Be Made?
Hasbro owned Boulder Media studio is initiating a new division to produce animated theatrical feature films. Currently catering to TV Media, the company is already expanding its capabilities to better serve its mother company. The studio is planning to produce a 3D CGI movie based on a ‘well established Hasbro property‘ as their first project. Now, this could very well apply to any of the plethora of properties owned by Hasbro such as Transformers, My Little Pony, G. I. Joe, Micronauts, M.A.S.K, Stretch Armstrong or even Play-Doh. However, with a plan of a Transformers Animated Movie set in the current » Continue Reading.
The post Boulder Media Opens Up A Theatrical Film Division – Transformers Movie To Be Made?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.