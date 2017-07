Boulder Media Opens Up A Theatrical Film Division ? Transformers Movie To Be Made?

Hasbro owned Boulder Media studio is initiating a new division to produce animated theatrical feature films. Currently catering to TV Media, the company is already expanding its capabilities to better serve its mother company. The studio is planning to produce a 3D CGI movie based on a ‘well established Hasbro property‘ as their first project. Now, this could very well apply to any of the plethora of properties owned by Hasbro such as Transformers, My Little Pony, G. I. Joe, Micronauts, M.A.S.K, Stretch Armstrong or even Play-Doh. However, with a plan of a Transformers Animated Movie set in the current » Continue Reading. The post Boulder Media Opens Up A Theatrical Film Division – Transformers Movie To Be Made? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM