Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,742

Legacy Dead End and Blanker Takara Stock Images



Thanks to TFW2005 user, Ultraq we have stock images of the upcoming Legacy Blanker and Dead End. No word on preorder information yet, but the Hasbro team at SDCC said we should expect a Fan First Stream on the 16th. See the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to TFW2005 user, Ultraq we have stock images of the upcoming Legacy Blanker and Dead End. No word on preorder information yet, but the Hasbro team at SDCC said we should expect a Fan First Stream on the 16th. See the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Legacy Dead End and Blanker Takara Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________