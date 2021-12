Seller doesn't offer shipping...anyone from Windsor willing to pick up + ship to me?

A seller in Windsor doesn't feel comfortable shipping a toy item, but I can't pick up because they are 3+hours away from me (I'm in Kitchener).



I'm looking for someone from Windsor who would pick up the item, and ship out to me. I would pay you for the item in advance before picking up, then for shipping cost, and then an additional amount for helping me out.



Please PM if interested.