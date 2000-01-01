Today, 04:16 PM #1 TheToyTrove Maximal Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: St. Catharines ON Canada Posts: 122 Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - New In Stock, UPS, and Niagara Falls Comic Con



We have a few points of news here for your today:



1) New in stock!



We just received a shipment of MP-40 Target Master Hot Rodimus with Collector's Coin, and MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit (Rerun)



MP-40 Hot Rodimus with Coin



MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit



2) UPS



We have recently set up an account with UPS, and are going to be trying them for all of our domestic and US shipping (As opposed to Canada Post, which we've been using since the beginning). This will not affect pricing. It's still $12.99 flat rate across Canada. However, it will result in faster delivery times, and hopefully better over-all service. We're doing this on a trial basis right now, but if it works out, it will become permanent. We may also eventually implement a system on our website that works with UPS to allow you to track your package. So, overall it's just good news!



3) Niagara Falls Comic Con - June 1st to 3rd



From Friday June 1st to Sunday June 3rd, we will be at Niagara Falls Comic Con. Be sure to check us out. We always bring our selection of Transformers, as well as super heroes, Gundams, models, trading cards, etc. It's going to be a fun weekend Greetings Fellow Transformers Fans,We have a few points of news here for your today:We just received a shipment of MP-40 Target Master Hot Rodimus with Collector's Coin, and MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit (Rerun)We have recently set up an account with UPS, and are going to be trying them for all of our domestic and US shipping (As opposed to Canada Post, which we've been using since the beginning). This will not affect pricing. It's still $12.99 flat rate across Canada. However, it will result in faster delivery times, and hopefully better over-all service. We're doing this on a trial basis right now, but if it works out, it will become permanent. We may also eventually implement a system on our website that works with UPS to allow you to track your package. So, overall it's just good news!From Friday June 1st to Sunday June 3rd, we will be at Niagara Falls Comic Con. Be sure to check us out. We always bring our selection of Transformers, as well as super heroes, Gundams, models, trading cards, etc. It's going to be a fun weekend Last edited by TheToyTrove; Today at 04:23 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

