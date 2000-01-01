Greetings Fellow Transformers Fans,
We have a few points of news here for your today:
1) New in stock!
We just received a shipment of MP-40 Target Master Hot Rodimus with Collector's Coin, and MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit (Rerun)
MP-40 Hot Rodimus with Coin
MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit
2) UPS
We have recently set up an account with UPS, and are going to be trying them for all of our domestic and US shipping (As opposed to Canada Post, which we've been using since the beginning). This will not affect pricing. It's still $12.99 flat rate across Canada. However, it will result in faster delivery times, and hopefully better over-all service. We're doing this on a trial basis right now, but if it works out, it will become permanent. We may also eventually implement a system on our website that works with UPS to allow you to track your package. So, overall it's just good news!
3) Niagara Falls Comic Con - June 1st to 3rd
From Friday June 1st to Sunday June 3rd, we will be at Niagara Falls Comic Con. Be sure to check us out. We always bring our selection of Transformers, as well as super heroes, Gundams, models, trading cards, etc. It's going to be a fun weekend