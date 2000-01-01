Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - New In Stock, UPS, and Niagara Falls Comic Con
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:16 PM   #1
TheToyTrove
Maximal
TheToyTrove's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Posts: 122
Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - New In Stock, UPS, and Niagara Falls Comic Con
Greetings Fellow Transformers Fans,

We have a few points of news here for your today:

1) New in stock!

We just received a shipment of MP-40 Target Master Hot Rodimus with Collector's Coin, and MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit (Rerun)

MP-40 Hot Rodimus with Coin

MP-21 Bumblebee with Spike in Exo Suit

2) UPS

We have recently set up an account with UPS, and are going to be trying them for all of our domestic and US shipping (As opposed to Canada Post, which we've been using since the beginning). This will not affect pricing. It's still $12.99 flat rate across Canada. However, it will result in faster delivery times, and hopefully better over-all service. We're doing this on a trial basis right now, but if it works out, it will become permanent. We may also eventually implement a system on our website that works with UPS to allow you to track your package. So, overall it's just good news!

3) Niagara Falls Comic Con - June 1st to 3rd

From Friday June 1st to Sunday June 3rd, we will be at Niagara Falls Comic Con. Be sure to check us out. We always bring our selection of Transformers, as well as super heroes, Gundams, models, trading cards, etc. It's going to be a fun weekend
Last edited by TheToyTrove; Today at 04:23 PM.
TheToyTrove is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Transformers
Lot Vintage G1 G2 or G3?? TRANSFORMERS BRUTICUS, DEVASTATOR. AND MORE!!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Defensor - Protectobots Complete Set + Foot Upgrades
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS PEPSI CONVOY TWIST OPTIMUS PRIME Factory SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.