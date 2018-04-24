|
Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for April 2018
We’ve received an update from our friends and sponsors over at Toy Dojo. Check out the highlights below and read on for the full update. Greetings Dojo Delegates and Toy Aficionados, Toy Drought 2018 is almost over friends! We know its been a rough couple of months for Transformers collectors with very few new products sneaking out due to Chinese New Year. Rest assured we are on the cusp of tons of new releases. So prepare for your wallets to cry and your bank accounts to run dry, the onslaught is about to begin! Here’s what is happening this month » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.