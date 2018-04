Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,147

Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for April 2018



The post







More... We’ve received an update from our friends and sponsors over at Toy Dojo. Check out the highlights below and read on for the full update. Greetings Dojo Delegates and Toy Aficionados, Toy Drought 2018 is almost over friends! We know its been a rough couple of months for Transformers collectors with very few new products sneaking out due to Chinese New Year. Rest assured we are on the cusp of tons of new releases. So prepare for your wallets to cry and your bank accounts to run dry, the onslaught is about to begin! Here’s what is happening this month » Continue Reading. The post Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for April 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.