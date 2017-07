Possible 1/64 Jada Toys The Last Knight Optimus Prime With Trailer

Thanks to Snakas Blog we have some information about a new 1/64 Jada Toys TLK Optimus Prime With Trailer. The figure surfaced on Ebay for $14.99, but Snakas points out that while the auction indicates it's an 1/64 scale car, the pictures seem to be of the 1/32 and 1/24 versions. We have to remember that these Jada Toys non-transformable cars are released in 3 different scales for each character. We could assume that there could be a 1/32 and 1/24 scale versions of this new Optimus Prime. The new trailer features an