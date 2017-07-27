|
Possible 1/64 Jada Toys The Last Knight Optimus Prime With Trailer
Thanks to*Snakas Blog
*we have some information about a new 1/64 Jada Toys TLK Optimus Prime With Trailer. The figure surfaced on*Eba
y for $14.99, but Snakas points out that while the auction indicates it’s an 1/64 scale car, the pictures seem to be of the 1/32 and 1/24 versions. We have to remember that these Jada Toys non-transformable cars are released in 3 different scales for each character. We could assume that there could be a 1/32 and 1/24 scale versions of this new Optimus Prime. The new trailer features an » Continue Reading.
