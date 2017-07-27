Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
G1 Shockwave Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight


G1 Shockwave is available now for purchase on Transformers: Forged To Fight mobile game. He is currently available in the $2 daily card deal. A demo video showcasing his abilities can be found below:

The post G1 Shockwave Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
