Looking to sell/trade, Paypal G&S add %4 prices are in cad, shipping extra and would be coming from Canada. I am really interested in mostly trades if possible. I have lots of transformers movie figures that I don’t have listed but could be willing to sell from all the lines. Message me if you have any questions, willing to negotiate on prices with multiple purchases
Tfw2005 sales thread in USD Here: https://bit.ly/2C9rgc0
Meet up in GTA near Oshawa to save on shipping!
The figures I have for sale are:
-Dx9 war in pocket Ratchet -$30
-Universe onslaught -$35
-BW 2 galvatron -$100
-Classics prime (no weapons+paint wear)-$15
-Tftm deluxe Bumblebee -$25
-Tftm deluxe Deopkick -$25
-Premium series Blackout w/ Scorponok -$70
-Rotf deluxe Sideswipe -$25
-Rotf scout Rollbar -$25
-Dotm Leader Bumblebee (no mechtech)- 50
-Aoe Deluxe Lockdown -$25
-Costco battle bee missing knee -$60
-Rotf mixmaster -$25
-Misb rts windcharger -$25
-Misb gen red alert -$35
-Misb jap gen swerve -pending
-Misb Siege Hotlink -$65
-Tfcon Shafter -$50
The things I’m looking for are:
Animated
-Lugnut
-Leader bulkhead
-ratchet
-cybertron mode prime
-grey shockwave
3rd Party
-mmc Knight morpher
-mmc Ultio
-mmc Ni
-mmc Bedrock
-mmc Enbrius
-Planet X Star Saber
-ko honeybadger mpm Megatron
-ko black mamba mpm Barricade
-ko mp Sunstreaker
-ko mp Dinobot
Parts
-Mpm Optimus left index finger
-Animated swindle hood/hands and cannon
-animated blitzwing missiles
-animated sound waves guitar
-gold speed planet key
-energon shockblast right arm
-Energon Unicron chest missile/chest flaps/ab piece/missiles
-1 armada Unicron missile
-Cybertron metroplex shoulder spikes
-Cybertron dark Scorponok chest guns/1 missile
-Cybertron vector prime missile