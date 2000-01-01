Today, 12:22 PM #1 Xcion Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Ontario GTA Posts: 1 Xcions sales/trades GTA



Tfw2005 sales thread in USD Here:



Meet up in GTA near Oshawa to save on shipping!



The figures I have for sale are:



-Dx9 war in pocket Ratchet -$30



-Universe onslaught -$35

-BW 2 galvatron -$100

-Classics prime (no weapons+paint wear)-$15



-Tftm deluxe Bumblebee -$25

-Tftm deluxe Deopkick -$25

-Premium series Blackout w/ Scorponok -$70

-Rotf deluxe Sideswipe -$25

-Rotf scout Rollbar -$25

-Dotm Leader Bumblebee (no mechtech)- 50

-Aoe Deluxe Lockdown -$25

-Costco battle bee missing knee -$60

-Rotf mixmaster -$25



-Misb rts windcharger -$25

-Misb gen red alert -$35

-Misb jap gen swerve -pending

-Misb Siege Hotlink -$65

-Tfcon Shafter -$50





The things I’m looking for are:



Animated

-Lugnut

-Leader bulkhead

-ratchet

-cybertron mode prime

-grey shockwave



3rd Party

-mmc Knight morpher

-mmc Ultio

-mmc Ni

-mmc Bedrock

-mmc Enbrius

-Planet X Star Saber

-ko honeybadger mpm Megatron

-ko black mamba mpm Barricade

-ko mp Sunstreaker

-ko mp Dinobot



Parts

-Mpm Optimus left index finger

-Animated swindle hood/hands and cannon

-animated blitzwing missiles

-animated sound waves guitar

-gold speed planet key

-energon shockblast right arm

-Energon Unicron chest missile/chest flaps/ab piece/missiles

-1 armada Unicron missile

-Cybertron metroplex shoulder spikes

-Cybertron dark Scorponok chest guns/1 missile

