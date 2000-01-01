Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 890
LG-42 Review with Alternate wing transformation
A VERY in-depth look at the first Takara Transformers Legends figure I have ever bought - LG-42! Be warned - with so much to consider and my desire to be as informative and thorough as I could, this review clocks in at about an hour and twenty. So, to make it easier for folks, here is an index, in order, of what was covered - his multiple accessories as they come out of package, the figure's vehicle mode, base mode and robot form. This includes articulation, conversions and comparisons with Magnus Prime or Super Ginrai if you prefer, and Overlord. Then I look at how to turn him into armor and the official combination for God Ginrai. FINALLY, I end by showing an ALTERNATE wing transformation for the combined mode that places them squarely behind his shoulders! As a side note, I have never been a fan of Takara figures, so this was an interesting journey to take to see if this guy could change my mind.
https://youtu.be/HklIoXlwe08
