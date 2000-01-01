Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:19 PM
Bootx2
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: TO
Posts: 92
TE01 Op Leader V2 Head
I have an extra TE01 v2 head (Transform Element not-optimus prime). Selling for $10. Pick up in Markham. Not looking to ship at the moment because shipping will prob cost more than the item itself.

PM if interested.
