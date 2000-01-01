Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
TE01 Op Leader V2 Head
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:19 PM
#
1
Bootx2
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: TO
Posts: 92
TE01 Op Leader V2 Head
I have an extra TE01 v2 head (Transform Element not-optimus prime). Selling for $10. Pick up in Markham. Not looking to ship at the moment because shipping will prob cost more than the item itself.
PM if interested.
Bootx2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Bootx2
Find More Posts by Bootx2
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron (WFC) Phantom Strike Squadron Skwarp (MISB)
Kup Targetmaster NEAR MINT FIGURE MIB vintage G1 Transformers
Transformers 2014 Botcon Pirates vs Knights box set - Scorponok, etc
Siege Lot Skywarp Megatron Hound
Transformers Siege WFC-S27 PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON SKYWARP Amazon Exclusive
Transformers BotCon 2006 Timelines Beast Wars Darksyde Dinobot LOOSE
Transformers Botcon 2013 Timelines Rainmakers trio (Sunstorm Hotlink Bitstream )
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:03 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.