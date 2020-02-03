|
IDW?s Transformers Valentine?s Day Special: iTunes Preview
TFW2005 member Lucas35 updates
our comics news with word that the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of the Transformers Valentine’s Day Special is now available
. Creator credits: Patrick Ehlers (Author) Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Jack Lawrence (Artist) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist) Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Remember to add this special to your pull list next week, check out the attached artwork, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
