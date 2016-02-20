Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Sandstorm In-Hand Images


Courtesy of our very own TFW2005 Board mod Dachande*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects G2 Sandstorm. This figure is a nice redeco of the Earthrise Ramjet mold based on an unreleased G2 seeker mold*. This figure was officially revealed while back in August together with Generations Selects G2 Megatron. Sandstorm deco makes him unique and different for any display and this is our very first official figure of this obscure unreleased toy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects G2 Sandstorm In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



