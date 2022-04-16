Via*Cang Toys Weibo
*we can share for your images of the color prototypes of their CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion and*CT-Chiyou-07 Dasirius. These figures are part of Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Predacons. Dasarius is a completely new character which transforms into a wolf and it can also convert into the foot of the Thunderking (Predaking) combiner. It*will be included with*T-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) and CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla
*to complete the 2 feet of the combiner. We also have new images of Kinlion/Razorclaw showing off his poseability in both modes as well as some pics forming the main Thunderking/Predaking torso including » Continue Reading.
