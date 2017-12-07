Good news for fans looking for Titans Return Grotusque*since it has been listed on Toy R Us website. Revealed at New York Comicon, and then available online for a short time on Hasbro Toy Shop, Grotusque is now listed here
*for $19.90 but it is not in stock yet. This another good chance to get this great set which includes a Scorponok die-cast*Titan Master, so keep checking Toy R Us site to grab it once it’s available. You can click on the bar to join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards!  
The post Titans Return Grotusque Listed On Toys R Us Website
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...