Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,333

Titans Return Grotusque Listed On Toys R Us Website



Good news for fans looking for Titans Return Grotusque*since it has been listed on Toy R Us website. Revealed at New York Comicon, and then available online for a short time on Hasbro Toy Shop, Grotusque is now listed



The post







More... Good news for fans looking for Titans Return Grotusque*since it has been listed on Toy R Us website. Revealed at New York Comicon, and then available online for a short time on Hasbro Toy Shop, Grotusque is now listed here *for $19.90 but it is not in stock yet. This another good chance to get this great set which includes a Scorponok die-cast*Titan Master, so keep checking Toy R Us site to grab it once it’s available. You can click on the bar to join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards! The post Titans Return Grotusque Listed On Toys R Us Website appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________