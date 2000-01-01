Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #1
Jeem
Robot Master
Jeem's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Calgary
Posts: 796
ISO CW Long Haul's tire from Devy
So I finally opened my CW Devastator. Installed my DNA and Dr Wu kit. My wife then asked me if it was suppose to be missing a wheel. FML

Called Hasbro customer support, they said that fig is from 2014 and their stock is back ordered. Normally, they would send me a shipping label and have me send the whole fig back, then they would send me out a new one.

But since fig is back ordered, after I send them my Devy, I will have to wait to see if they get any more back in stock. If so, cool, if not or never, they I will get credit towards something of equal value which I do not get to choose....
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 01.jpg Views: 7 Size: 58.3 KB ID: 35559   Click image for larger version Name: 02.jpg Views: 7 Size: 50.3 KB ID: 35560  
Old Today, 04:52 PM   #2
BoomerX
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: London Ontario
Posts: 6
Re: ISO CW Long Haul's tire from Devy
That really sucks.
Old Today, 04:54 PM   #3
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 345
Re: ISO CW Long Haul's tire from Devy
That sucks.

I suspect there'll be junker devy's going around before long, though; they are Hasbro products after all. Finding a spare tire might be easier than getting restitution out of them.
