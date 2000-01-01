Jeem Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Calgary Posts: 796

ISO CW Long Haul's tire from Devy So I finally opened my CW Devastator. Installed my DNA and Dr Wu kit. My wife then asked me if it was suppose to be missing a wheel. FML



Called Hasbro customer support, they said that fig is from 2014 and their stock is back ordered. Normally, they would send me a shipping label and have me send the whole fig back, then they would send me out a new one.



But since fig is back ordered, after I send them my Devy, I will have to wait to see if they get any more back in stock. If so, cool, if not or never, they I will get credit towards something of equal value which I do not get to choose.... Attached Thumbnails





