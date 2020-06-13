Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Zeta Toys ZV-03 Guardian (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Cliffjumper) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,795
Zeta Toys ZV-03 Guardian (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Cliffjumper) Color Prototype


Via Weibo, third party company Zeta Toys have shared images of the color prototype of their new*ZV-03 Guardian (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Cliffjumper). This mold is a red redeco of Zeta’s*ZV-01 Pioneer*(Bumblebee Movie VW Bumblebee) with a new Cliffjumper head and remolded battle hammer. An interesting alternative for an Earth mode Cliffjumper which we never saw in the movie. This edition is due to be released by August this year. Check the mirrored images on this news post after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Zeta Toys ZV-03 Guardian (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Cliffjumper) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix 7" Voyager Decepticon Megatron 3-Pack
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot PARTS + WEAPONS Starscream Skywarp O. Prime Frenzy Rumble
Transformers
G1 Jazz TRU Reissue FACTORY SEALED Transformers
Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Bonecrusher Jazz Megatron Shockwave Grimlock
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Function-X4 Sigma L AKA Mindwipe
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.