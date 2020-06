Zeta Toys ZV-03 Guardian (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Cliffjumper) Color Prototype

Via Weibo , third party company Zeta Toys have shared images of the color prototype of their new*ZV-03 Guardian (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Cliffjumper). This mold is a red redeco of Zeta's* ZV-01 Pioneer *(Bumblebee Movie VW Bumblebee) with a new Cliffjumper head and remolded battle hammer. An interesting alternative for an Earth mode Cliffjumper which we never saw in the movie. This edition is due to be released by August this year.