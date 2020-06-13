Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
DNA Design DK-18 SS-56 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series Shockwave


Third Party company DNA Design*have revealed images of their next product:*DK-18 SS-56 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series Shockwave. This kit includes a new arm cannon, right hand and blade for Studio Series Leader Class Shockave. All pieces are made of ABS plastic that replaces the soft parts on the original figure. Additionally, the cannon and blade have got movable parts and the hand features articulated fingers. This upgrade kit is expected to be released in September this year. A very nice option to improve Shockwave for your display. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design DK-18 SS-56 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series Shockwave appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



