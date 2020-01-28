|
Mondo: New Transformers Enamel Pins by Tom Whalen Now Available
Tom Whalen
follows up his trio of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron enamel pins made available through Mondo at last year’s
Comic-Con International: San Diego with a new set, this time featuring Soundwave, Jazz and Ravage. Shop for yours at Mondo
, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
