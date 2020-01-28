Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #16 Full Preview


Just in time for this week’s New Comic Book Day pull list, TFW2005 member Ismaeel Kamal directs our optics towards Graphic Policy and Previews World for the full 5-page Transformers #16 preview. Riots rock Cybertron as the delicate balance of peace is fully disrupted. Amidst the anti-Autobot, anti-Decepticon, and anti-Rise actions, can Orion Pax, Chromia, and a Decepticon finally link the deaths of Brainstorm and Rubble to a larger conspiracy? Creator credits: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Corin Howell (CA) Hal Laren (Colorist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Joana Lafuente Check out all the artwork &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #16 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



