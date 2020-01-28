|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #16 Full Preview
Just in time for this week’s New Comic Book Day pull list, TFW2005 member Ismaeel Kamal directs our optics towards Graphic Policy
and Previews World
for the full 5-page Transformers #16 preview. Riots rock Cybertron as the delicate balance of peace is fully disrupted. Amidst the anti-Autobot, anti-Decepticon, and anti-Rise actions, can Orion Pax, Chromia, and a Decepticon finally link the deaths of Brainstorm and Rubble to a larger conspiracy? Creator credits
: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Corin Howell (CA) Hal Laren (Colorist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Joana Lafuente Check out all the artwork » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #16 Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.