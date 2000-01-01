Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:14 PM   #1
anemis
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2007
Location: beloeil,quebec
Posts: 493
G1 Megatron reissue MIB
I have a genuine G1 megatron reissue openned once to look at il, never transformed, stickers not applied, complete  only half of the box seal is broken, the other half not

PM me for offers or details
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_9346.jpg Views: 8 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 45515   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_9347.jpg Views: 10 Size: 93.4 KB ID: 45516   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_9348.jpg Views: 5 Size: 83.2 KB ID: 45517  
