Old Today, 09:13 PM   #1
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 512
Tr broadside
Picked up two for someone but they don't need it anymore.

Pickup in Oakville or Milton if you want. $30 and tax
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

Want List:

Wave 4 TR legends, deluxe, leader
