Trim off a bit of Gunpla sprue and jam it in your mushroom caps, listeners! While TJ goes ham on a ton of newer Studio Series products, Aaron is left out in the cold when BotBots Gatekeeper Vangelus forgets what a “mute button” is while looking up online reviews for precision calipers. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 614 – February 26 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
