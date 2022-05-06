Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 614 Now Online


Trim off a bit of Gunpla sprue and jam it in your mushroom caps, listeners! While TJ goes ham on a ton of newer Studio Series products, Aaron is left out in the cold when BotBots Gatekeeper Vangelus forgets what a “mute button” is while looking up online reviews for precision calipers. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 614 – February 26 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 614 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



