Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Additional Stock Images

Thanks to* Dengeki Hobby web *we have a some extra stock images of*Transforrmers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee. The new images show odd the classic G1 fembot posability range and accessories, revealing very impressive options for display and photography. For those wondering about the scale, we have a new shot next to Masterpiece Ultra Magnus and Hot Rod that we are sure will please your optics. A very nice addition to the G1 Masterpiece line. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!