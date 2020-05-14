|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Additional Stock Images
Thanks to*Dengeki Hobby web
*we have a some extra stock images of*Transforrmers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee. The new images show odd the classic G1 fembot posability range and accessories, revealing very impressive options for display and photography. For those wondering about the scale, we have a new shot next to Masterpiece Ultra Magnus and Hot Rod that we are sure will please your optics. A very nice addition to the G1 Masterpiece line. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Additional Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca