Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,669
Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images & Release Informatio


Courtesy of*Dengeki Hobby web*we can share for you new stock image of**Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream*for your viewing pleasure. This figure is based in Starscreams design and deco from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. The Raptor F-22 alt mode looks amazing and detailed. We have some extra shots that let us see how the robot parts are aligned under the jet mode. Additionally, new extra shots of the back of the robot mode are included. While MPM-10 Starscream will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US market, he will sold as a regular retail item &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images & Release Information For The Japanese Market appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:47 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 745
Re: Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images & Release Inform
Mmmm Doritos jet
Today, 01:07 PM   #3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,473
Re: Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images & Release Inform
Perfect!
