Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images & Release Informatio
Courtesy of*Dengeki Hobby web*we can share for you new stock image of**Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream*for your viewing pleasure. This figure is based in Starscreams design and deco from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. The Raptor F-22 alt mode looks amazing and detailed. We have some extra shots that let us see how the robot parts are aligned under the jet mode. Additionally, new extra shots of the back of the robot mode are included. While MPM-10 Starscream will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US market, he will sold as a regular retail item » Continue Reading.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca