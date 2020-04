Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 1 English Tran

Courtesy of* Tets' Toys and Shenanigans *blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 1. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 7 of the Generations Selects story. Both Convoy/Optimus Prime and Megatron are aware that their powered up forms come from the future. More specifically, from the Japanese exclusive Battlestars TV Magazine pages. The Silver Matrix (given to Optimus by Primus himself) is the key for both Star Convoy and Super Megatron transformations. Action, explosions and more on these pages.