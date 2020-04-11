|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 1 English Tran
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans
*blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 1. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 7 of the Generations Selects story. Both Convoy/Optimus Prime and Megatron are aware that their powered up forms come from the future. More specifically, from the Japanese exclusive Battlestars TV Magazine pages. The Silver Matrix (given to Optimus by Primus himself) is the key for both Star Convoy and Super Megatron transformations. Action, explosions and more on these pages. » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron Web Comic/Manga Chapter 1 English Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca