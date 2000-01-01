Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page OK, I'll try something simpler. Is there anywhere to get FT-41, 42, and/or FT-44 here
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:15 AM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Darkmatter's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 223
OK, I'll try something simpler. Is there anywhere to get FT-41, 42, and/or FT-44 here
Yea. Anywhere in Canada that isn't ebay is probably asking way to much. I'm guessing the US is also asking for a lot....
Darkmatter is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:50 AM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 2,067
Re: OK, I'll try something simpler. Is there anywhere to get FT-41, 42, and/or FT-44
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=predahank

i had all 3 for sale but only hunk and thomas left now
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ehobby Shattered Glass Blaster + Overkill Cassette Tape
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers Fall of Cybertron Game Bruticus Set Of 5 Deluxe Carded Figures
Transformers
Bludgeon Transformers G1 1989 Hasbro W/ Helmet
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reveal the Shield Deluxe Tracks MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.