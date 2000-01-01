Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
OK, I'll try something simpler. Is there anywhere to get FT-41, 42, and/or FT-44 here
Today, 01:15 AM
#
1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 223
OK, I'll try something simpler. Is there anywhere to get FT-41, 42, and/or FT-44 here
Yea. Anywhere in Canada that isn't ebay is probably asking way to much. I'm guessing the US is also asking for a lot....
Darkmatter
Today, 01:50 AM
#
2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 2,067
Re: OK, I'll try something simpler. Is there anywhere to get FT-41, 42, and/or FT-44
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=predahank
i had all 3 for sale but only hunk and thomas left now
predahank
