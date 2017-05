Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,647

Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changers Wave 2 Released at US Retail



We’ve got a minor new toy sighting to share with you! TFW2005 member AutobotMirage let us know that the second wave of Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changers / Turbo Changers have hit US retail. This assortment includes Grimlock, Megatron, and Berserker. They were spotted at*a Target in East Amherst, New York. Happy hunting, one and all!



