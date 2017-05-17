It’s the end of an era. Today, fans are receiving the final figures from Fun Publications, the former operators of the official Transformers convention and collectors club. Subscription Service 5 ends with the arrival of the last two releases, Counterpunch and Toxitron, who form the final two parts of a combiner named Wreckage along with Fractyl, Impactor, and Bluestreak. The pair are also accompanied by a bonus “mystery” figure, who uses a mold tooling not previously released in the US and also references a theme that has become synonymous with Fun Publications’ run on Transformers. Read on after the break » Continue Reading.
The post Final TCC Subscription Service Figures Arriving
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...