Final TCC Subscription Service Figures Arriving



It’s the end of an era. Today, fans are receiving the final figures from Fun Publications, the former operators of the official Transformers convention and collectors club. Subscription Service 5 ends with the arrival of the last two releases, Counterpunch and Toxitron, who form the final two parts of a combiner named Wreckage along with Fractyl, Impactor, and Bluestreak. The pair are also accompanied by a bonus “mystery” figure, who uses a mold tooling not previously released in the US and also references a theme that has become synonymous with Fun Publications’ run on Transformers. Read on after the break



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



