TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Last Week


September ended with quite an active week of sightings around the world. Fans in Chile continue finding new Studio Series and Gigawatt is available online, German stores get some new War For Cybertron Netflix and Cyberverse toys, Studio Series 86 Sweep has showed up in Peru, and to top it all we have our first world sighting of the new*Cyberverse Warrior Class Dead End*in Singapore. Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe, Wave 7 Leader And Gigawatt In Chile *Via Transformers Generaciones*and 2005 Boards member Lapin*we can confirm that Studio Series Deluxe SS-74 Bumblebee (ROTF with Sam), SS-75 Jolt (ROTF), &#187; Continue Reading.

