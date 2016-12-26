Today, 04:42 PM #1 elintseeker Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2013 Location: London, ON Posts: 34 Warbotron WB01 - full figure plus add-on gun



Also included is a set of the add-on weapons and mini-shockwave. (Shockwave cannot transform into the mini-raygun due to poor tolerances causing a small piece at the waist to break during assembly. He stands and poses fine in robot mode.)



Price: $400 + shipping via paypal/EMT, or local pick up in London area. Also interested in 3rd party figure for trade+cash deal if you have something nice to offer. Drop me a line via PM or



My feedback







Selling my complete set of Warbotron figures. All of the five main figures are in pristine condition with no QC issues whatsoever. All packaging and boxes are included. I've fashioned a shoulder mount for Swindle's gun out of lego, it will be included as part of the sale.Also included is a set of the add-on weapons and mini-shockwave. (Shockwave cannot transform into the mini-raygun due to poor tolerances causing a small piece at the waist to break during assembly. He stands and poses fine in robot mode.)via paypal/EMT, or local pick up in London area. Also interested in 3rd party figure for trade+cash deal if you have something nice to offer. Drop me a line via PM or elint.seeker@gmail.com

Feedback __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

