Old Today, 04:42 PM   #1
elintseeker
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: London, ON
Posts: 34
Warbotron WB01 - full figure plus add-on gun
Selling my complete set of Warbotron figures. All of the five main figures are in pristine condition with no QC issues whatsoever. All packaging and boxes are included. I've fashioned a shoulder mount for Swindle's gun out of lego, it will be included as part of the sale.

Also included is a set of the add-on weapons and mini-shockwave. (Shockwave cannot transform into the mini-raygun due to poor tolerances causing a small piece at the waist to break during assembly. He stands and poses fine in robot mode.)

Price: $400 + shipping via paypal/EMT, or local pick up in London area. Also interested in 3rd party figure for trade+cash deal if you have something nice to offer. Drop me a line via PM or elint.seeker@gmail.com

Feedback
