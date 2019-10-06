|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 5 Available on YouTube
Upon finding the Allspark, are Optimus Prime and Megatron ready to prove their worth in “The Trials” of season 2’s fifth episode? Find out by playing the clip below, remember to catch up on previous episodes then share your impressions of the series on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 “Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime”
The post Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 5 Available on YouTube
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.