Energon Igniters Power Series Shatter Released in the US



We’ve got another new Transformers sighting for you. Our own Servo spotted the Shatter, from the next series of Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters. This version of Shatter is a part of the Power series, and shares the assortment with Blitzwing and Optimus Prime – so presumably both of these are also now out in the wild. Shatter was sighted hanging on pegs in a Walmart in*Bloomington, Minnesota. Happy hunting, one and all!



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.