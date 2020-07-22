|
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers Sinister Strike Force In-Hand Im
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*analogue*for sharing in our boars a nice set of in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers Sinister Strike Force 4-pack. This pack was spotted at US retail
just a few days ago and consists of*Starscream,*Thundercracker, Thrust, and Skywarp. All of them are redecos*of the new*Cyberverse Wave 7 Warrior Cybertronian Starscream.
*The images gives us a closer look detail and deco of each figure in both modes. It’s worth to mention that Starscream and Skywarp are made almost entirely of clear plastic. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers Sinister Strike Force In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca