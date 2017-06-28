|
IDW First Strike Exclusive IGN Official Animated Trailer
IGN.com
has shared its*IDW First Strike Exclusive Official Animated Trailer. First Strike is the new multi-crossover event which will feature*Transformers, G.I. Joe, Rom and more in IDW’s next big comic book event set on a Cybertron under siege. According to the trailer, this time all Transformers are marked for destruction. Be ready for First Strike starting on August 2017 as a 6-issue bi-weekly event series. You can watch the video below and the sound off at the 2005 Boards!
The post IDW First Strike Exclusive IGN Official Animated Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.