Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme And Jetfire Packing Art
Via Weibo user TF-Factory
*we can share for your the packaging art of the highly expected*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme And Jetfire. Both pieces of art are very impressive. Omega Supreme is fighting some very unfortunate Decepticons, while Jetfire is fighting some Decepticons Seekers over the skies. It’s good to notice that you can spot Jetfire in the background of Omega’s art, and we can clearly see Omega Supreme below Jetfire. A very nice touch! Check out the images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
