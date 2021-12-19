The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
*have just uploaded a new*Official Transformers Kingdom & Studio Series Stop Motion Video*for your viewing pleasure. This is a fun video showing a “Transformation contects” between Kingdom Tracks and Huffer, and Studio Series Kup and Hot Rod, with Kingdom Ultra Magnus and Optimus Prime as judges. As usual, there a lot of fun during each presentation and the winner receives an unexpected price. What could it be? Watch the video*here
*or a YouTube mirror after the jump, as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post ew Official Transformers Kingdom & Studio Series Stop Motion Video From Hasbro China
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...